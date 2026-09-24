Hunton Advises on CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric’s $700 Million General Mortgage Bonds Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC (“CEHE”) of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.40% General Mortgage Bonds, Series AS, due 2031.

CEHE, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., provides electric transmission service to transmission service customers in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas region and distribution service to retail electric providers serving approximately 2.9 million metered customers in the Texas Gulf Coast area that includes the City of Houston.

The Hunton Andrews Kurth team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Monika Dziewa and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.