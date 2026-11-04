Hunton Advises on AEP Transmission Company, LLC’s $550M Senior Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by AEP Transmission Company, LLC (“AEP Transco”) of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 6.20% Senior Notes, Series T, due 2056.

AEP Transco, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (“AEP”), is the holding company of seven regulated transmission-only electric utilities. AEP Transco develops and builds new transmission facilities at the request of the regional transmission organizations in which AEP operates and replaces and upgrades facilities, assets and components of the existing AEP transmission system as needed to maintain reliability standards and provide service to AEP’s wholesale and retail customers.

The Hunton team included Steven C. Friend, Jingyi “Alice” Yao, and Nancy Xu. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.