Hunton Advises on AEP Texas Inc.’s $650M Senior Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by AEP Texas Inc. (“AEP Texas”) of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.95% Senior Notes, Series R, due 2037. The transaction closed on November 4, 2026.

AEP Texas is a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP Texas is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electric power to approximately 1,133,000 retail customers through retail electric providers in west, central and southern Texas.

The Hunton team included Steven C. Friend, Jingyi “Alice” Yao, and Nancy Xu. Robert McNamara, William Freeman, and David Kamins provided tax advice.