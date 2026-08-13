Hunton Advises on ONE Gas, Inc.'s $375M Senior Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters in connection with a SEC-registered offering by ONE Gas, Inc. (ONE Gas) of $375 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.45% Senior Notes due 2036.

ONE Gas is a 100-percent regulated natural gas distribution utility, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and one of the largest publicly traded natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers. ONE Gas is the largest natural gas distributor in Oklahoma and Kansas and the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers. ONE Gas primarily serves residential, commercial and transportation customers in all three states. ONE Gas's largest natural gas distribution markets in terms of customers are Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka, Kansas; and Austin and El Paso, Texas.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Monika M. Dziewa and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.