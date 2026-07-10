Hunton Represents CohnReznick in Connection with Strategic Acquisition of Ham, Langston & Brezina LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented CohnReznick, a leading professional services firm, in connection with its strategic acquisition of Texas-based professional services firm Ham, Langston & Brezina LLP. Please click here to read more: CohnReznick Expands in Texas through Addition of HL&B.

The Hunton team advising on the transaction was led by partners Lee Davis, Kevin Georgerian, and Matthew Bosher, along with associates Kelli Rice and Field Daniel. Additional support was provided by tax partner Jason Feingertz and associates David Kamins and Caitlin Scipioni; employee benefits partner Michelle Lewis and associate Jordan Latham; labor and employment partner Ryan Glasgow and counsel Tyler Laughinghouse; real estate partner J.C. Chenault; privacy and data security partner Adam Solomon, and associate Raul Orozco; intellectual property partner Armin Ghiam; insurance counsel Patrick McDermott; and regulatory associate Sean Tenaglia.