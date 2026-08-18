Hunton Advises on NiSource Inc.'s $750M Offering of Junior Subordinated Notes

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by NiSource Inc. (NiSource) of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2057.

NiSource is an energy holding company whose primary subsidiaries are fully regulated natural gas and electric utility companies, serving approximately 3.8 million customers in six states. NiSource generates substantially all of its operating income through these rate-regulated businesses, which are summarized for financial reporting purposes into two primary reportable segments: Columbia Operations and NIPSCO Operations.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.