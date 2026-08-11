Hunton Represents TPG Mortgage Investment Trust in Acquisition of Cherry Hill Mortgage

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a publicly traded residential mortgage REIT managed by an affiliate of TPG, Inc., in connection with its agreement to acquire Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation which is a New York Stock Exchange-listed REIT. The merger agreement provides that Cherry Hill stockholders will receive a mix of cash and stock consideration. The transaction is expected to result in a combined investment portfolio of $9 billion.

TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded residential mortgage REIT that pursues a broad, risk-balanced investment strategy across residential mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates under external management through AG REIT Management, LLC, a firm affiliated with TPG Inc. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance firm dedicated to the acquisition, investment, and active management of residential mortgage assets across the United States. The combination of these two organizations creates a larger, more diversified platform with deep expertise in residential mortgage investing, supported by the scale and resources of TPG Inc.

The Hunton team was led by Real Estate Capital Markets practice head Rob Smith, M&A partner Steven Haas, and tax partner Kendal Sibley. The team also included corporate lawyers Scott McKinney, CJ Collins, and David McDonald; tax associate Patrick Tricker; employee benefits/executive compensation partner Robert Cipolla; and regulatory partner Abigail Lyle and associate Nikki Skolnekovich.