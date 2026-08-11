Hunton Advises on Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s $200M ATM

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the sales agents in connection with the establishment of a $200 million common stock at-the-market (ATM) offering program by Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging facilities with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.

The Hunton team advising on the transaction was led by partners Rob Smith and Mayme Donohue, and included associates Matthew Hayes, Kelli Rice, Claire Andress, Fatima Anjum and Mary Corinne Archer. Tax advice was provided by partner George Howell, counsel Allison Stelter and associate Sarah Colborn. Partners Joe Buonanno and Christian Pugaczewski and associate Reuben Pearlman advised on the forward component of the offering.

Hunton’s nationally-recognized REIT capital markets practice has handled approximately 155 IPOs and Rule 144A equity offerings and more than 1,200 capital markets transactions involving 230 REITs and other real estate companies.