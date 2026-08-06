Hunton Advises on New York State Electric & Gas Corporation’s $650M Green Bonds Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the initial purchasers in connection with New York State Electric & Gas Corporation’s (“NYSEG”) issuance of: (i) $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% Notes due August 15, 2031 and (ii) $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.45% Notes due August 15, 2036 in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offerings will be used by NYSEG to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more projects meeting certain eligibility criteria in the United States, including investments in (i) information technology systems supporting network control, demand side response and distributed generation dispatching, (ii) smart equipment, (iii) projects intended to support access to electricity, especially in areas of lower penetration or isolation, (iv) demonstration projects of distributed generation, off-grid management and applied research and development, (v) general networks investment, (vi) renewable capacity (including onshore wind, offshore wind and solar (photovoltaic)) and (vii) charging stations and associated infrastructure.

NYSEG is a public utility company principally engaged in transmitting and distributing electricity and transporting, storing and distributing natural gas. NYSEG also generates electricity, primarily from its several hydroelectric stations. NYSEG serves approximately 926,000 electricity and 272,000 natural gas customers in its service territory of approximately 20,000 square miles, which is located in the central, eastern and western parts of the state of New York and has a population of approximately 2.5 million. The larger cities in which NYSEG serves electricity and natural gas customers are Binghamton, Elmira, Auburn, Geneva, Ithaca and Lockport.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.