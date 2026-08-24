Hunton Advises on Wisconsin Electric Power Company’s $300M Debentures Reopening

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCo) of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.10% Debentures due June 15, 2036. The offering constituted a reopening of the series originally issued on June 4, 2026.

WEPCo, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, Inc., is primarily engaged in the business of providing the distribution and sale of electricity and natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin. As of June 30, 2026, WEPCo served approximately 1.2 million electric customers and approximately 520,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin, and approximately 350 steam customers in metropolitan Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Hunton team included Adam O’Brian, Patrick C. Jamieson, Monika M. Dziewa and Ryan Metz. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.