Hunton Advises on Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s $1B Senior Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters on an SEC-registered offering by Public Service Company of Oklahoma (“PSO”) of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of (i) $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.40% Senior Notes, Series O, due February 15, 2034 and (ii) $550 million aggregate principal amount of 6.30% Senior Notes, Series P, due August 15, 2056.

PSO, a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (“AEP”), is a part of the AEP integrated utility system. PSO is engaged in the generation, sale, purchase, transmission and distribution of electric power to approximately 575,000 retail customers in Eastern and Southwestern Oklahoma, and in supplying and marketing electric power at wholesale to other electric utilities, municipalities, rural electric cooperatives and other market participants.

The Hunton team included Steven C. Friend, Jingyi “Alice” Yao, and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.