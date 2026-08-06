Hunton Advises IFC and Proparco on Investment in Uludağ Enerji

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is advising International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Economique (Proparco) on their proposed acquisition of shares in Uluğ Enerji Dağıtım ve Perakende Satış Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Uludağ Enerji), a leading electricity distribution and retail company in northwestern Türkiye, majority-owned by Actis.



The investment will support Uludağ Enerji’s broader program to upgrade and expand the electricity network serving the Uludağ region, one of Türkiye’s leading industrial centers, and to build resilience against risks such as heatwaves and wildfires.



Partner James Comyn is leading the Hunton team with assistance from associate James Bennett.