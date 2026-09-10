Hunton Ranked as a Top Legal Advisor in Green Street’s League Tables for H1 2026

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has been recognized by Green Street (formerly IJGlobal) as a leading legal advisor in its Infrastructure and Project Finance League Table Report for H1 2026.

The firm achieved a top 10 ranking in seven categories, including recognition as the top global law firm for Power Infrastructure Finance, and a top 20 ranking in five additional categories, including:

#1—Power Infrastructure Finance, by value ($56.86 billion)

#4—Power Project Finance, by value ($12.83 billion)

#7—Global Infrastructure Finance, by deal count (70 deals)

#9—North America Infrastructure Finance, by value ($63.4 billion)

#9—Latin America Project Finance, by value ($4.2 billion)

#9—Renewables Infrastructure Finance, by value ($17.58 billion)

#10—Social & Defence Project Finance, by value ($580 million)

#11—Global Infrastructure Finance, by value ($68.661 billion)

#15—Latin America Infrastructure Finance, by value ($4.625 billion)

#15—Renewables Project Finance, by value ($6.185 billion)

#16—Oil & Gas Infrastructure Finance, by value ($6.141 billion)

#18—Global Project Finance, by deal count (19 deals)

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