Hunton Advises EBRD on €99.1M Mining Services Financing in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on a €99.1 million ($111 million USD) loan to Mota-Engil Africa, one of Africa’s leading engineering, construction and mining services companies, to support mining services operations in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

The financing will support purchases of modern equipment, working capital requirements and the refinancing of recent investments at three mines across the two countries. The new equipment will help improve productivity and reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Hunton team was led by Svetlana Sorokina-Wilson with support from Ferdinand Calice, Ayesha Waheed, Lucy Robertson and Calum Robison.