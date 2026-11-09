Hunton Advises IFC on €100M Food Manufacturing Financing in Türkiye

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on a €100 million loan to Doğuş Çay ve Gıda Maddeleri Üretim Pazarlama İthalat İhracat A.Ş. (Doğuş Çay) to support the expansion of its food manufacturing operations and strengthen agricultural supply chains in Türkiye.

The eight-year loan will support Doğuş Çay’s multi-year investment program, including the expansion of potato chip and tomato paste production capacity, investments in seed cultivation and storage infrastructure, and improvements to distribution and logistics operations.

The investment is expected to support the creation of approximately 3,400 direct and indirect jobs in food processing, logistics and farming. Doğuş Çay works with more than 50,000 farmers across Türkiye, and the financing is expected to strengthen these supply relationships as production expands.

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

The Hunton team included partner Ferdinand Calice and associate Nandini Pandey.