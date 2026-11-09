Nandini Pandey
Associate
Overview
Nandini advises financial institutions, DFIs, commercial banks, sponsors, and ECAs on a range of financing matters, including renewable power projects, as well as infrastructure finance matters involving battery storage and EV charging infrastructure.
Experience
- Advised a DFI on financing expansion activities of a telecom energy services company providing solutions for mobile network operators in emerging markets.
- Advised the finance parties on over €417 million facilities provided to BNZ B.V. for the development of a portfolio of solar PV projects in Italy, Spain, and Portugal.
- Advised the finance parties on a €450 million financing of IONITY GmbH for the development and roll-out of EV charging points across Europe.
- Advised lenders on $1.012 billion loan facilities to Enerjisa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. for the development of nine onshore wind power plants in Turkey.
- Advised the finance parties on the restructuring of the financing of the Bilkent Ankara Integrated Health Campus in Turkey, the largest healthcare complex in Europe.
- Advised Ampyr Solar Europe on the conclusion of a €200 million project finance framework for up to 250MW of solar farms in Germany, including the successful financing of the first 45 MW Gorgast cluster.
- Advised Ampyr Solar Europe on a portfolio financing facility for up to 400MWp of Solar PV assets in the UK, including the successful financing of the first 10 MW Northwold cluster.
- Advised a commercial bank and an ECA on a multitiered export financing for a leading supplier of forklifts and warehouse equipment in Europe.
- Advised the borrower in connection with over €87 million facilities for the financing, construction, and operation of a 104.5 MW/209 MWh standalone battery energy storage system in Stendal, Saxony-Anhalt.
News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 9, 2026News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 8, 2026News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2026News
Education
LLM Commercial Legal Practice, BPP University, London, 2022
LLB, University of Birmingham, Law School, 2020
B. Tech (Computer Science), Rajasthan Technical University, India, 2014
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)