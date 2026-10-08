Hunton Advises Tümad and Altınkale on $575M Mining Development and Financing in Türkiye

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented Tümad Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Altınkale Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. in connection with an approximately $575 million multi-source financing supporting the acquisition, development and expansion of key gold and silver mining assets in Türkiye. The financing was provided by Deutsche Bank, T.C. Ziraat Bankası A.Ş. and Akbank T.A.Ş.

“We are delighted to have advised Tümad and Altınkale on this significant and complex transaction, which supports the acquisition, development and expansion of important mining assets in Türkiye,” said Hunton partner Seyfi Can Kandemir. “This transaction brought together acquisition financing, project financing and mine expansion elements across multiple assets, and reflects the strength of our team’s experience in sophisticated cross-border financings.”

The Hunton team was led by Seyfi Can Kandemir, with support from associates Alex Cunningham and Nandini Pandey, with help from Saruhan Yağcı.