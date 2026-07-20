Hunton Represents Underwriters in Energy Transfer LP’s $1.75B Notes Offerings

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and Truist Securities, Inc., as joint book-running managers and representatives of the several underwriters, in connection with Energy Transfer LP's public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its Series 2026A junior subordinated notes due 2057 and $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of its Series 2026B junior subordinated notes due 2057.

Energy Transfer owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all major U.S. production basins.

The Hunton team was led by partner Jordan Hirsch, with the assistance of corporate partner Henry Havre, corporate special counsel Mike O'Leary, and corporate associates Casey Shaw, Kathleen Dill, Kaitlyn Thorson, and Candace Cravey. Partners Robert McNamara and Will Freeman, with assistance from associate David Kamins, handled tax matters; counsel E. Carter Chandler Clements handled environmental matters; partner Shemin V. Proctor handled regulatory matters; and Carl von Merz handled real estate matters.