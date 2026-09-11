Hunton Advises on Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s $1.8B Senior Secured Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the initial purchasers in connection with the sale by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (“Oncor”) of $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.65% Senior Secured Notes due September 15, 2036 and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.35% Senior Secured Notes due September 15, 2066, in an offering, with registration rights, to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Oncor is a regulated electricity transmission and distribution company that provides electricity to end-use customers through their electrical systems, as well as transmission grid connections to merchant generation facilities and interconnections to other transmission grids in Texas. Oncor operates the largest transmission and distribution system in Texas, delivering electricity to more than 4.1 million homes and businesses and operating more than 145,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines.

The Hunton team included Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Adam R. O’Brian, Patrick C. Jamieson, Reuben H. Pearlman and Monika M. Dziewa. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.