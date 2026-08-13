Hunton Advises Duke Energy Corporation on $2B Equity Units Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Duke Energy Corporation ("Duke Energy") in connection with its SEC-registered offering of $2 billion stated amount of equity units. Each equity unit will initially be in the form of a Corporate Unit consisting of a contract to purchase Duke Energy common stock in the future, a 1/40 undivided beneficial ownership interest in Duke Energy's 4.85% Remarketable Senior Notes due 2032 having a principal amount of $1,000 and a 1/40 undivided beneficial ownership interest in Duke Energy's 4.85% Remarketable Senior Notes due 2036 having a principal amount of $1,000.

Duke Energy, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified energy company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with both regulated and unregulated utility operations. It conducts its business through two operating business segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure. Duke Energy's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 8.7 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment has over 1.6 million total customers, including 1 million customers in the Carolinas and 565,000 customers in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O'Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Monika M. Dziewa and Ryan Metz. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice. Leslie Okinaka provided ERISA advice. Jason W. Harbour provided bankruptcy advice.