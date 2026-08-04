Hunton Advises Pacific Gas and Electric Company on $1.7B First Mortgage Bonds Offering and $1.2B Cash Tender Offer

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in connection with its issuance of (i) $700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% First Mortgage Bonds due 2032 and (ii) $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.850% First Mortgage Bonds due 2036. Concurrent with the First Mortgage Bonds offering, Hunton advised PG&E in connection with its cash tender offer to purchase up to an aggregate purchase price of $1.2 billion for PG&E’s 3.30% Senior Notes due December 1, 2027 and 2.10% First Mortgage Bonds due August 1, 2027.

PG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation, is a public utility operating company in northern and central California. It was incorporated in California in 1905 and provides natural gas and electric service to approximately 16 million people throughout a 70,000-square-mile service area in northern and central California. PG&E generates revenues mainly through the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers.

The Hunton team included Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Patrick C. Jamieson, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Ryan Metz. Robert McNamara, William B. Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.