Hunton Advises on CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s $700M Junior Subordinated Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the underwriters in connection with an SEC-registered offering by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (“CenterPoint”) of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.400% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes, Series E, due 2058. The transaction closed August 3, 2026.

CenterPoint is a public utility holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. CenterPoint’s operating subsidiaries own and operate electric transmission, distribution and generation facilities and natural gas distribution systems. CenterPoint’s indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries include CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC, CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. and Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman and Ryan Metz. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.