Hunton Advises IFC on Equity Investment in CrossBoundary Energy Access Platform

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised, as lead international legal counsel, International Finance Corporation (IFC) on its equity investment in CrossBoundary Energy Access Platform.

The investment will support the continued construction and expansion of CrossBoundary’s portfolio of distributed renewable energy assets, including mini-grids, battery-as-a-service (BaaS), and adjacent technologies in Sub-Saharan Africa.

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

The Hunton team was led by partner James Comyn, with support from associates Feyi Olufon and James Bennett.