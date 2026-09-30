Legal 500 Recognizes Hunton Among Top Law Firms in UK 2027 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that the firm and its lawyers have been recognized in the 2027 Legal 500 UK Guide. The guide ranks the top law firms and lawyers working across the UK.

The following practices were ranked in the 2027 guide:

Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration

Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing

Industry Focus: Emerging Markets

Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Power (including Electricity and Nuclear)

Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Renewables

Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity



The following individuals were also highlighted:

Harry K. Brunt , Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, and Power (including Electricity and Nuclear)

, Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, and Power (including Electricity and Nuclear) Ferdinand Calice , Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets

, Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets Simon Collier , Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Renewables

, Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Renewables Alan Cunningham , Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing

, Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing James Henderson , Recommended for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity

, Recommended for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity David Hesse , Recommended for Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration

, Recommended for Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration John Hogg , Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing

, Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing Rosemary Jay , Hall of Fame for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity

, Hall of Fame for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity Seyfi Can Kandemir , Next Generation Partner for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets; Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Power (including Electricity and Nuclear), and Renewables

, Next Generation Partner for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets; Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Power (including Electricity and Nuclear), and Renewables Maurice Kenton , Leading Partner for Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration; Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets, Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, and Power (including Electricity and Nuclear)

, Leading Partner for Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration; Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets, Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, and Power (including Electricity and Nuclear) Philip Mace , Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

, Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas Charles Morrison , Leading Partner for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets

, Leading Partner for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets Chris Nash , Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing

, Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing Dimitri Papaefstratiou , Leading Partner for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, and Power (including Electricity and Nuclear); Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets, and Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Renewables

, Leading Partner for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, and Power (including Electricity and Nuclear); Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets, and Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Renewables Jason Parker , Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Power (including Electricity and Nuclear), and Renewables

, Recommended for Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Power (including Electricity and Nuclear), and Renewables Simon Schooling , Recommended for Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration

, Recommended for Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration Richard Skipper , Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing

, Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing Oliver Steele , Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing

, Recommended for Finance: Transport Finance and Leasing Ayesha Waheed , Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets, Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Power (including Electricity and Nuclear), and Renewables

, Recommended for Industry Focus: Emerging Markets, Projects, Energy, & Natural Resources: Power (including Electricity and Nuclear), and Renewables Jonathan Wright, Recommended for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity





About The Legal 500

The Legal 500 Series is considered the leading guide to law firms and solicitors in the UK and offers those buying legal services reliable and up-to-date information on the firms operating in the dynamic UK legal market. The Legal 500 rankings reflect the results of detailed analysis of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels and private practice lawyers, conducted by a team of experienced researchers.