Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Blog Update

September 2026
Below are the top posts from the past month:
- California Enacts Companion Chatbot Child Safety Requirements
- California Enacts Covered Platform Age Restrictions and Establishes e-Safety Advisory Commission
- European Commission Unveils Proposal for EU KIDS Act
- FCC Adopts Clarifying Changes to TCPA “Revoke All” Rule Effective 30 Days After Publication
- FTC Rescinds 2021 Policy Statement on Health App Data Breaches
- EU Cyber Resilience Act Reporting Obligations Take Effect for Manufacturers
- Dutch DPA Fines Uber Over Automated Decisions Affecting Drivers
- Delaware Expands State Privacy Law
- European Commission Designates ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox Under the Digital Services Act
- China Issues New Rules on Cyberspace Security Inspection