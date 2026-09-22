FCC Adopts Clarifying Changes to TCPA “Revoke All” Rule Effective 30 Days After Publication

On September 9, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) issued a final rule amending the previously issued and subsequently delayed “Revoke All” rule applicable to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (“TCPA”). Through its amendments, the FCC recognized the significant operational burdens imposed by the “Revoke All” rule and that the “all-or-nothing revocation” approach is often inconsistent with the consumer’s intent. Significantly, callers may now designate an FCC-approved opt-out method as their exclusive method of opting out. The rule also acknowledges that the TCPA regulations have become unwieldy and contemplates a future nonsubstantive rulemaking to streamline and reorganize 47 C.F.R. § 64.1200.

These rules will become effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register and the rulemaking explicitly supersedes the earlier extension. Therefore, these amended rules will likely become effective before January 2027.

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