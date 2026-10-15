Chambers Recognizes Hunton in 2027 UK Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that the firm and its lawyers were recognized in the 2027 edition of the Chambers UK Guide. The guide ranks the top law firms and lawyers working throughout the United Kingdom.

Hunton was once again recognized by Chambers UK for the following practice areas:

Asset Finance: Aviation Finance

Data Protection & Information Law

In addition, the firm received a new ranking in the 2027 Guide for Projects – Mainly International.

The following individuals were also recognized:

Alan Cunningham – Asset Finance: Aviation Finance

– Asset Finance: Aviation Finance Rosemary Jay – Data Protection and Information Law

– Data Protection and Information Law Maurice Kenton – International Arbitration

– International Arbitration Richard Skipper – Asset Finance: Aviation Finance

– Asset Finance: Aviation Finance Ayesha K. Waheed – Projects: Mainly International



About Chambers UK Guide

Chambers UK 2027 is available online, covering dozens of regions throughout England, as well as Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands. London, being the UK’s largest legal market, has the most in-depth legal coverage and insights. The Chambers UK guide’s legal market coverage and analysis covers more than 80 areas of UK law.