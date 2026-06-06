Hunton Represents Sunoco GP LLC in its Redomiciliation to the State of Texas

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Sunoco GP LLC, the general partner of Sunoco LP (“Sunoco”), a publicly traded company, in the review, evaluation and negotiation of restating the organizational documents of Sunoco in connection with Sunoco’s redomiciliation from the State of Delaware to the State of Texas. Hunton advised the Special Committee with respect to matters of Texas law in connection with restating the governing documents to Texas law and redomiciling Sunoco to Texas.

Sunoco’s redomiciliation was announced jointly with Energy Transfer LP, SunocoCorp LLC, and USA Compression Partners, LP. The companies further announced that the economic and governance rights of unitholders in the organizational documents of each converting entity will be preserved in the redomiciliations.

Sunoco is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates pipelines and terminal assets supporting its fuel distribution network for independent dealers, commercial customers and fuel retailers. Sunoco’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP.

The Hunton team was led by Mike O’Leary and Daryl Roberson and included corporate associate Field Daniel.

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