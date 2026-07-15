Texas Bound: Key Considerations for Companies Relocating or Redomiciling

 | 4:30-5:30 pm CT | Reception Immediately to Follow

Join us on Wednesday, July 15 for a panel discussion either in our Dallas office or virtually via Zoom.

Hunton Andrews Kurth
1445 Ross Ave, Suite 3700
Dallas, TX 75202

Virtual Participation via Zoom

In-Person RSVP

Virtual RSVP

A reception will be held immediately following at the Cypress Club Fountain Place at 5:30 pm.

This panel will explore important legal, commercial, tax, and corporate governance issues companies should consider when relocating or redomiciling to Texas.

Discussion Topics

  • The reincorporation process
  • Governance elections and decision points
  • Tax implications
  • Commercial considerations
  • State and local incentives
  • Other practical tips for companies evaluating a move.

The panel will feature Hunton corporate partners, as well as representatives from Grant Thornton and the Texas Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism.

Speakers

MODERATOR
Joanna Enns, Partner, Hunton

PANELISTS
J.A. Glaccum, Partner, Hunton

Larry McManus, Director, Business Development, Texas Economic Development & Tourism

John Ward, Partner, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC

Questions? Contact Whitney Hutchens.

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