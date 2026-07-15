Texas Bound: Key Considerations for Companies Relocating or Redomiciling
Join us on Wednesday, July 15 for a panel discussion either in our Dallas office or virtually via Zoom.
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Hunton Andrews Kurth
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Virtual Participation via Zoom
A reception will be held immediately following at the Cypress Club Fountain Place at 5:30 pm.
This panel will explore important legal, commercial, tax, and corporate governance issues companies should consider when relocating or redomiciling to Texas.
Discussion Topics
- The reincorporation process
- Governance elections and decision points
- Tax implications
- Commercial considerations
- State and local incentives
- Other practical tips for companies evaluating a move.
The panel will feature Hunton corporate partners, as well as representatives from Grant Thornton and the Texas Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism.
Speakers
MODERATOR
Joanna Enns, Partner, Hunton
PANELISTS
J.A. Glaccum, Partner, Hunton
Larry McManus, Director, Business Development, Texas Economic Development & Tourism
John Ward, Partner, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC
Questions? Contact Whitney Hutchens.
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