Texas Bound: Key Considerations for Companies Relocating or Redomiciling

Join us on Wednesday, July 15 for a panel discussion either in our Dallas office or virtually via Zoom.

Hunton Andrews Kurth

1445 Ross Ave, Suite 3700

Dallas, TX 75202 Virtual Participation via Zoom In-Person RSVP Virtual RSVP

A reception will be held immediately following at the Cypress Club Fountain Place at 5:30 pm.

This panel will explore important legal, commercial, tax, and corporate governance issues companies should consider when relocating or redomiciling to Texas.

Discussion Topics

The reincorporation process

Governance elections and decision points

Tax implications

Commercial considerations

State and local incentives

Other practical tips for companies evaluating a move.

The panel will feature Hunton corporate partners, as well as representatives from Grant Thornton and the Texas Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism.

Speakers

MODERATOR

Joanna Enns, Partner, Hunton

PANELISTS

J.A. Glaccum, Partner, Hunton

Larry McManus, Director, Business Development, Texas Economic Development & Tourism

John Ward, Partner, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC

Questions? Contact Whitney Hutchens.