Hunton Advises on The Southern Company’s $2.73B Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the initial purchasers in connection with The Southern Company’s offering of (i) $833.75 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (“2027 Convertible Senior Notes”), which included an additional $108.75 million in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes purchased pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, and (ii) $1.90 billion aggregate principal amount of its 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (“2029 Convertible Notes”), which included an additional $247.5 million of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes purchased pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, in a private placement under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Southern Company is the parent company of three traditional electric operating companies, Southern Power Company and Southern Company Gas. The traditional electric operating companies — Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company and Mississippi Power Company — are each operating public utility companies providing electric services to retail customers in three Southeastern states of the United States in addition to wholesale customers in the Southeast. Southern Power Company develops, constructs, acquires, owns, operates and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. Southern Company Gas is an energy services holding company whose primary business is the distribution of natural gas in four states – Illinois, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee – through the natural gas distribution utilities. Southern Company Gas is also involved in several other businesses that are complementary to the distribution of natural gas.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Steven C. Friend, Patrick C. Jamieson, Monika M. Dziewa and Ryan Metz. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.