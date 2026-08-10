Hunton Advises on Public Service Company of Colorado's $800M First Mortgage Bond Offerings

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the underwriters on SEC-registered offerings by Public Service Company of Colorado (the Company) of (i) $150 million aggregate principal amount of 5.35% First Mortgage Bonds, Series No. 41 due 2034 (the 2034 Bonds) and (ii) $650 million aggregate principal amount of 6.20% First Mortgage Bonds, Series No. 47 due 2056. The 2034 Bonds constituted a reopening of the Company's 5.35% First Mortgage Bonds, Series No. 41 due 2034 issued on April 4, 2024 and March 20, 2025.

The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xcel Energy Inc. and was incorporated in 1924 in Colorado. It is an operating utility engaged primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in Colorado. The Company also purchases, transports, distributes and sells natural gas to retail customers and transports customer-owned natural gas. At December 31, 2025, the Company provided electric utility service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas utility service to approximately 1.5 million customers.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.