Hunton Represents ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in Complex Internalization Transaction and Related Securities Offerings

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) in its acquisition of ACRES Capital Corp. in an all-stock transaction (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, ACR acquired its external manager and became an internally-managed REIT. The Merger closed on August 6, 2026.

Hunton also represented ACR in a private placement of $200 million of 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2031. The offering of the notes closed simultaneously with the closing of the Merger.

In addition, Hunton represented ACR in a $52.7 million public offering of 2,220,000 shares of 8.625% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The offering of the Series C Preferred Stock launched on the closing date of the Merger and closed on August 12, 2026.

ACR is a REIT primarily focused on originating, holding, and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and may hold equity investments in commercial real estate properties through direct ownership and joint ventures.

The Hunton REIT team advising on these matters were led by Rob Smith, Kate Saltz, Mayme Donohue, Kendal Sibley, Allison Stelter, Kim MacLeod, Jane Hopwood, Emma Gram, Rob Cipolla, Tyler Richardson, Erick Carlson, Amy Williams, Matt Hayes, Claire Andress, Sarah Colborn, Laura Habib, Emily Sanford, Casey Shaw and Johanna Jenkins.

Hunton has extensive experience advising on significant REIT internalization and REIT M&A deals, including in the mortgage REIT space. In 2025, S&P Capital IQ noted that Hunton is the most active law firm advising on mortgage REIT M&A over the past three years. In addition, Hunton’s nationally-recognized REIT capital markets practice has handled approximately 155 IPOs and Rule 144A equity offerings and more than 1,200 capital markets transactions involving 230 REITs and other real estate companies.