Hunton Represents Centerspace in $8.1B Merger with IRT

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) as REIT tax counsel in its $8.1 billion merger with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT). The merger creates a leading middle-market multifamily REIT focused on high-growth, non-gateway markets. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others.

The Hunton team advising on the transaction was led by partner Kendal Sibley and included counsel Allison Stelter and associate Sarah Colborn.

In the last five years, Hunton has acted as counsel on 100 REIT M&A transactions aggregating more than $50 billion, including mergers between publicly owned REITs, mergers between REITs and C corporations, purchases and sales of private REITs, and purchases and sales of portfolios or portfolio companies by real estate companies.