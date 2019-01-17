<< Executive Compensation Academy
2026
Designing Employee Stock Purchase Plans
» Download the Presentation | July 9, 2026
Selling an ESOP-Owned Company: A List of Business and Legal Issues
» Download the Presentation | June 11, 2026
Governance: How to Properly Hire and Terminate an Executive Officer
» Download the Presentation | May 14, 2026
Design Considerations for C-Suite Executive Contracts
» Download the Presentation | April 9, 2026
Current 280G Mitigation Techniques
» Download the Presentation |March 12, 2026
Compensation Considerations Leading to an IPO
» Download the Presentation | February 12, 2026
New Compensatory Thoughts: ISS, Glass Lewis and a Reshaping Storm
» Download the Presentation | January 8, 2026
2025
Year-End Review of Any Missed Executive Compensation Items
» Download the Presentation | December 11, 2025
Pros, Cons and Contrasting Secular Trusts and Rabbi Trusts
» November 9, 2025
Non-Employee Director Compensation
» Download the Presentation | October 9, 2025
Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now
» Download the Presentation | September 11, 2025
Anatomy of ISS
» Download the Presentation | August 14, 2025
Pros and Cons of Various Fringe Benefits to Offer Executives
» July 10, 2025
ABCs of Total Shareholder Return (TSRs) Awards
» Download the Presentation | June 12, 2025
Designing Change-in-Control Bonus Plans or Management Carveouts
» Download the Presentation | May 8, 2025
Ideas To Increase the Life Expectancy of an Equity Plan’s Share Reserve
» Download the Presentation | April 10, 2025
Aggregator Entity – Design Choices – Profits Interest Awards
» Download the Presentation | March 13, 2025
PubCo Considerations when Adopting a New Equity Incentive Plan
» Download the Presentation | February 13, 2025
New Compensatory Thought from ISS 2025 (an Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | January 9, 2025
2024
Governance: Properly Hiring and Terminating an Executive Officer
» Download the Presentation | October 10, 2024
Executive Compensation Academy — Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now
» Download the Presentation | September 11, 2024
Compensatory Thoughts on Navigating Blackout Periods
» Download the Presentation | August 8, 2024
ABCs of Private Company ESOP Transactions
» Download the Presentation | July 11, 2024
Navigating Employee v. Independent Contractor Classifications
» Download the Presentation | June 13, 2024
Comparing and Contrasting Equity Awards: A Life Cycle Approach
» Download the Presentation | May 9, 2024
Partnerships & LLCs: Solutions to Underwater Profits Interests Awards
» Download the Presentation | April 11, 2024
Pressure Points When Negotiating Executive Employment Agreements
» Download the Presentation | February 8, 2024
New Compensatory Thoughts & Practices from ISS (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | January 11, 2024
2023
What Happened in 2023: Year-End Review of Executive Compensation Items
» December 14, 2023
Keep It Boring: Drafting Miscellaneous Provisions in a Contract
» Download the Presentation | November 9, 2023
Public Company Governance & Internal Controls: A Compensatory Perspective
» Download the Presentation | October 12, 2023
Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | September 14, 2023
Anatomy of ISS: A Current Compensatory Perspective
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 10, 2023
The Ins and Outs of the SEC Form 4
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 13, 2023
Equity Awards & Employment Taxes: Design Considerations
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 8, 2023
Private Equity Compensatory Design Trends & Practices
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 11, 2023
Current 280G Mitigation Techniques
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start-Up Compensation Designs: Focus on the Founders (Part 1 of 2)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, February 9, 2023
New Compensatory Thoughts & Practices from ISS (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 12, 2023
2022
New SEC Rules: Navigating Clawback and Pay versus Performance Designs
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, December 8, 2022
Aging Executives: Thoughts on Designing Succession Strategies
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 10, 2022
Compensation Considerations Due to Upcoming Loss of EGC Status
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 13, 2022
Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 8, 2022
Navigating Compensation Rules Applicable to Financial Institutions
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 11, 2022
Granting Equity Abroad: Applicable Tax Considerations
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 9, 2022
Current Compensation Designs within Partnership Entities
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 12, 2022
Hot Topics within Executive Compensation
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 14, 2022
Solving for the Tug-of-War Between Deferred Taxation and Long-Term Capital Gains
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 10, 2022
Hot Compensation Topics
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, February 10, 2022
Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 13, 2022
2021
A Review of Unique Non–Employee Director Compensation Arrangements
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 11, 2021
How to Properly Hire and Terminate an Executive Officer: A Governance Perspective
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 14, 2021
Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 9, 2021
Training Course on Restricted Stock and Restricted Stock Unit Awards (Part 3 of 3)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 12, 2021
Training Course on Stock Options and Stock Appreciation Rights (Part 2 of 3)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 8, 2021
Training Course on Designing an Equity Incentive Plan (Part 1 of 3)
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 10, 2021
Is a Global Employment Company the Right Fit to Manage Your Internationally Mobile Employees?
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 13, 2021
Finding Value: How to Negotiate Compensatory Drivers in a Change in Control Transaction
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 8, 2021
Executive Compensation Clawbacks: A Robust Analysis of Design Features
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 11, 2021
Proxy Disclosure Tips on COVID-Related Compensation Decisions
» Download the Presentation | February 11, 2021
Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | January 7, 2021
2020
Employment Taxes: The 101 Course
» Download the Presentation | December 10, 2020
Building a Compensatory Peer Group: A Step-by-Step Approach
» Download the Presentation | November 12, 2020
How to Design Effective Total Shareholder Return Awards
» Download the Presentation | October 8, 2020
Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | September 10, 2020
Compensation Committee Governance
» Download the Presentation | August 13, 2020
Public Companies and ESOPs: Check Yes or No
» Download the Presentation | July 9, 2020
Compensation Design Ideas within a Partnership/LLC Structure
» Download the Presentation | June 11, 2020
Administrative Perspective on Granting Compensatory Equity: A Checklist of Action Items
» Download the Presentation | May 14, 2020
Executive Compensation Considerations in Light of Market Volatility, Stock Prices and the Unknown
» Download the Presentation | April 9, 2020
ABC’s in Drafting Proxy Tabular Disclosure (Part II of II)
» March 12, 2020
ABC’s in Drafting CD&A Disclosure (Part I of II)
» Download the Presentation | February 13, 2020
Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | January 16, 2020
2019
How to Design Restrictive Covenants & Economic Forfeitures
» December 12, 2019
Employee Stock Purchase Plans: The Introductory Course
» Download the Presentation | November 14, 2019
Stock Ownership Policies & Clawback Policies: Design Pointers
» Download the Presentation | October 10, 2019
Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | September 12, 2019
Everything Perquisites: The 101 Training Course
» Download the Presentation | August 8, 2019
Multi-Disciplinary Facets to Net Withholding: It Ain’t Boring
» Download the Presentation | July 11, 2019
Tips to Increase the Longevity of the Equity Plan’s Share Reserve
» Download the Presentation | June 13, 2019
Anatomy of ISS
» Download the Presentation | May 9, 2019
Best Practices for Conducting the Compensation Committee Meeting
» Download the Presentation | April 11, 2019
Golden Parachutes & 280G: Design Pointers on How to Win
» Download the Presentation | March 14, 2019
Equity Awards: Design Tips for Navigating Blackout Periods
» Download the Presentation | February 14, 2019
Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)
» Download the Presentation | January 17, 2019
For information on past webinars, please contact Tony Eppert.