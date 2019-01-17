<< Executive Compensation Academy

2026

Designing Employee Stock Purchase Plans

» Download the Presentation | July 9, 2026

Selling an ESOP-Owned Company: A List of Business and Legal Issues

» Download the Presentation | June 11, 2026

Governance: How to Properly Hire and Terminate an Executive Officer

» Download the Presentation | May 14, 2026

Design Considerations for C-Suite Executive Contracts

» Download the Presentation | April 9, 2026

Current 280G Mitigation Techniques

» Download the Presentation |March 12, 2026

Compensation Considerations Leading to an IPO

» Download the Presentation | February 12, 2026

New Compensatory Thoughts: ISS, Glass Lewis and a Reshaping Storm

» Download the Presentation | January 8, 2026

2025

Year-End Review of Any Missed Executive Compensation Items

» Download the Presentation | December 11, 2025

Pros, Cons and Contrasting Secular Trusts and Rabbi Trusts

» November 9, 2025

Non-Employee Director Compensation

» Download the Presentation | October 9, 2025

Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now

» Download the Presentation | September 11, 2025

Anatomy of ISS

» Download the Presentation | August 14, 2025

Pros and Cons of Various Fringe Benefits to Offer Executives

» July 10, 2025

ABCs of Total Shareholder Return (TSRs) Awards

» Download the Presentation | June 12, 2025

Designing Change-in-Control Bonus Plans or Management Carveouts

» Download the Presentation | May 8, 2025

Ideas To Increase the Life Expectancy of an Equity Plan’s Share Reserve

» Download the Presentation | April 10, 2025

Aggregator Entity – Design Choices – Profits Interest Awards

» Download the Presentation | March 13, 2025

PubCo Considerations when Adopting a New Equity Incentive Plan

» Download the Presentation | February 13, 2025

New Compensatory Thought from ISS 2025 (an Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | January 9, 2025

2024

Governance: Properly Hiring and Terminating an Executive Officer

» Download the Presentation | October 10, 2024

Executive Compensation Academy — Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now

» Download the Presentation | September 11, 2024

Compensatory Thoughts on Navigating Blackout Periods

» Download the Presentation | August 8, 2024

ABCs of Private Company ESOP Transactions

» Download the Presentation | July 11, 2024

Navigating Employee v. Independent Contractor Classifications

» Download the Presentation | June 13, 2024

Comparing and Contrasting Equity Awards: A Life Cycle Approach

» Download the Presentation | May 9, 2024

Partnerships & LLCs: Solutions to Underwater Profits Interests Awards

» Download the Presentation | April 11, 2024

Pressure Points When Negotiating Executive Employment Agreements

» Download the Presentation | February 8, 2024

New Compensatory Thoughts & Practices from ISS (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | January 11, 2024

2023

What Happened in 2023: Year-End Review of Executive Compensation Items

» December 14, 2023

Keep It Boring: Drafting Miscellaneous Provisions in a Contract

» Download the Presentation | November 9, 2023

Public Company Governance & Internal Controls: A Compensatory Perspective

» Download the Presentation | October 12, 2023

Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | September 14, 2023

Anatomy of ISS: A Current Compensatory Perspective

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 10, 2023

The Ins and Outs of the SEC Form 4

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 13, 2023

Equity Awards & Employment Taxes: Design Considerations

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 8, 2023

Private Equity Compensatory Design Trends & Practices

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 11, 2023

Current 280G Mitigation Techniques

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 13, 2023

Start-Up Compensation Designs: Focus on the Founders (Part 1 of 2)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, February 9, 2023

New Compensatory Thoughts & Practices from ISS (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 12, 2023

2022

New SEC Rules: Navigating Clawback and Pay versus Performance Designs

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, December 8, 2022

Aging Executives: Thoughts on Designing Succession Strategies

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 10, 2022

Compensation Considerations Due to Upcoming Loss of EGC Status

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 13, 2022

Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 8, 2022

Navigating Compensation Rules Applicable to Financial Institutions

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 11, 2022

Granting Equity Abroad: Applicable Tax Considerations

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 9, 2022

Current Compensation Designs within Partnership Entities

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 12, 2022

Hot Topics within Executive Compensation

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 14, 2022

Solving for the Tug-of-War Between Deferred Taxation and Long-Term Capital Gains

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 10, 2022

Hot Compensation Topics

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, February 10, 2022

Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 13, 2022

2021

A Review of Unique Non–Employee Director Compensation Arrangements

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 11, 2021

How to Properly Hire and Terminate an Executive Officer: A Governance Perspective

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 14, 2021

Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 9, 2021

Training Course on Restricted Stock and Restricted Stock Unit Awards (Part 3 of 3)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 12, 2021

Training Course on Stock Options and Stock Appreciation Rights (Part 2 of 3)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 8, 2021

Training Course on Designing an Equity Incentive Plan (Part 1 of 3)

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 10, 2021

Is a Global Employment Company the Right Fit to Manage Your Internationally Mobile Employees?

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 13, 2021

Finding Value: How to Negotiate Compensatory Drivers in a Change in Control Transaction

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 8, 2021

Executive Compensation Clawbacks: A Robust Analysis of Design Features

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 11, 2021

Proxy Disclosure Tips on COVID-Related Compensation Decisions

» Download the Presentation | February 11, 2021

Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | January 7, 2021

2020

Employment Taxes: The 101 Course

» Download the Presentation | December 10, 2020

Building a Compensatory Peer Group: A Step-by-Step Approach

» Download the Presentation | November 12, 2020

How to Design Effective Total Shareholder Return Awards

» Download the Presentation | October 8, 2020

Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | September 10, 2020

Compensation Committee Governance

» Download the Presentation | August 13, 2020

Public Companies and ESOPs: Check Yes or No

» Download the Presentation | July 9, 2020

Compensation Design Ideas within a Partnership/LLC Structure

» Download the Presentation | June 11, 2020

Administrative Perspective on Granting Compensatory Equity: A Checklist of Action Items

» Download the Presentation | May 14, 2020

Executive Compensation Considerations in Light of Market Volatility, Stock Prices and the Unknown

» Download the Presentation | April 9, 2020

ABC’s in Drafting Proxy Tabular Disclosure (Part II of II)

» March 12, 2020

ABC’s in Drafting CD&A Disclosure (Part I of II)

» Download the Presentation | February 13, 2020



Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | January 16, 2020

2019

How to Design Restrictive Covenants & Economic Forfeitures

» December 12, 2019

Employee Stock Purchase Plans: The Introductory Course

» Download the Presentation | November 14, 2019

Stock Ownership Policies & Clawback Policies: Design Pointers

» Download the Presentation | October 10, 2019

Preparing for Proxy Season: Start Now (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | September 12, 2019

Everything Perquisites: The 101 Training Course

» Download the Presentation | August 8, 2019



Multi-Disciplinary Facets to Net Withholding: It Ain’t Boring

» Download the Presentation | July 11, 2019

Tips to Increase the Longevity of the Equity Plan’s Share Reserve

» Download the Presentation | June 13, 2019

Anatomy of ISS

» Download the Presentation | May 9, 2019

Best Practices for Conducting the Compensation Committee Meeting

» Download the Presentation | April 11, 2019

Golden Parachutes & 280G: Design Pointers on How to Win

» Download the Presentation | March 14, 2019

Equity Awards: Design Tips for Navigating Blackout Periods

» Download the Presentation | February 14, 2019

Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)

» Download the Presentation | January 17, 2019

For information on past webinars, please contact Tony Eppert.