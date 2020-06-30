Trevor also helps lead the firm’s State Attorneys General (AGs) practice, which supports clients by, among other things, educating AGs on public policy positions and cases of importance in federal appellate courts. Trevor’s contributions to this practice build on the more than four years’ experience he gained at the Virginia AG’s office, where he served as Deputy Solicitor General & Counsel to the Executive Division, Senior Appellate Counsel, and Acting Solicitor General. As chief appellate counsel for the Commonwealth of Virginia, he represented the Commonwealth and its agencies and officials in matters concerning the constitutionality of Virginia statutes and regulations or touching upon sensitive policies of the Commonwealth. He presented argument on behalf of Virginia in Collins v. Commonwealth of Virginia, 584 U.S. 586 (2018).

During his tenure at the Virginia AG’s office, Trevor handled important litigation matters at every level of the Virginia and federal judiciaries, successfully opposing certiorari in the US Supreme Court and authoring dozens of briefs in federal courts and the Supreme Court of Virginia. In addition to personally handling litigation matters and overseeing others within the division, Trevor provided legal advice to the AG and Governor and advised other attorneys in the office on legal strategy. He also drafted numerous Opinions of the AG on matters relating to the Constitution of Virginia and state government.

Trevor previously was an associate on the firm’s corporate and securities litigation team, representing public and private companies and their officers and directors in matters related to securities, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Trevor maintains a robust pro bono practice, sits on the Virginia Bar Association’s Appellate Practice Section Council, presents CLEs on appellate litigation and related topics, and is active in a variety of legal and nonprofit organizations in Virginia and beyond. For several years he served as an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond School of Law.