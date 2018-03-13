Webinar Recording Available on SEC Cybersecurity Guidance

On March 7, 2018, Hunton & Williams LLP hosted a webinar with partners Lisa Sotto, Aaron Simpson and Scott Kimpel, and senior associate Brittany Bacon on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC’s”) recently released cybersecurity guidance. For the first time since its last major staff pronouncement on cybersecurity in 2011, the SEC has released new interpretive guidance for public companies that will change the way issuers approach cybersecurity risk.
Sotto, Simpson, Kimpel and Bacon discussed this new guidance within the context of the current cyber threat landscape, including outlining changes in regulatory obligations under EU law with respect to the upcoming GDPR and historical SEC enforcement actions related to cybersecurity.
View a recording of the webinar.
