Employee Benefits Academy Webinar Series – Don’t Become a Statistic: ERISA Litigation Trends and Planning Steps You Can Take to Avoid Them



Thursday, April 22, 2021

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

This webinar will explore various ERISA litigation trends and the steps that you can take to plan for and avoid these pitfalls.

Speakers:

Anthony J. Eppert , Partner

, Partner Scott M. Nelson, Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

Employee Benefits Academy Webinar Schedule

Executive Compensation Academy Webinar Schedule

Sign Up to receive information on future Employee Benefits Academy programs.

Subscribe to the C-suite Compensation Center blog.