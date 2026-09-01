>> Past Presentations

Hunton Andrews Kurth is excited to continue the Employee Benefits Academy as a bi-monthly webinar series providing training on all facets of employee benefits, including qualified retirement plans, health and welfare arrangements, fringe benefits, and more. See below for our upcoming webinar.

Employee Benefits Academy is a supplement to our popular monthly Executive Compensation Academy Webinar Series, which focuses on the multi-disciplinary subjects surrounding executive compensation.

Questions? Please contact Whitney Hutchins at whutchins@hunton.com.

Voluntary Benefits Under the Microscope: Litigation Risks and DOL Audit Readiness

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Join us for a timely webinar addressing two key topics: emerging litigation trends involving voluntary benefits and practical steps for preparing health and welfare plans for a US Department of Labor audit.

Recent proposed ERISA class actions involving voluntary benefits—such as critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage—have placed renewed focus on employer involvement, broker compensation, plan governance, and the limits of the Department of Labor’s voluntary-plan safe harbor. These cases raise important questions about whether voluntary benefit arrangements are subject to ERISA and, if so, what fiduciary and compliance responsibilities may follow.

During this program, we will discuss:

Developing litigation trends involving voluntary benefit offerings and insurance broker commissions

Key considerations in evaluating whether an arrangement falls within the DOL’s voluntary-plan safe harbor

Employer and plan sponsor actions that may affect ERISA-plan status and related fiduciary exposure

Practical governance and documentation considerations for voluntary benefit programs

How to prepare health and welfare plans for a DOL audit

Steps to strengthen audit readiness, including a review of the required SPD content, plan documentation, operational practices, vendor oversight, and recordkeeping

PRESENTERS

Jessica Agostinho , Partner

Rob Cipolla , Partner

Michelle Lewis, Partner

Who Should Attend: This webinar is designed for HR, benefits, legal, finance, and compliance professionals with responsibility for health and welfare plan oversight.

2026 Webinars

TBA

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)



