Overview
2026
Voluntary Benefits Under the Microscope: Litigation Risks and DOL Audit Readiness
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 15, 2026
Governance that Wins: Strengthening Self-Funded Welfare Plan Governance for Greater Savings and Reduced Exposure
» Download the Presentation | Wednesday, June 3, 2026
2024
ERISA’s Fiduciary Rules in 2024: Identifying and Mitigating Risks
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 26, 2024
HIP, HIP-AA, Hooray! A Plan Sponsor’s Guide to HIPAA Privacy and Security Compliance
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 2, 2024
2023
Benefit Plan End of Year To-Do List
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, December 7, 2023
A Return to “Normal” – Preparing Your Benefit Plan for the End of the COVID-19 Emergencies
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 25, 2023
Welfare Plan Check-Up: Assessing Your Welfare Plan’s Compliance
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 23, 2023
SECURE 2.0: What Plan Sponsors Need to Know Now
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 26, 2023
2022
You’re Invited: End of Year Benefits “To-Do” List
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 17, 2022
Cafeteria Plans 101: The Basics, Mid-Year Election Change Rules and Nondiscrimination Testing
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 29, 2022
Post-COVID Workforce Changes and Challenges – How to Get the Work Done
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 28, 2022
ERISA Fiduciary Rules – An Update on Current Issues and Considerations and Best Practices for Investment Decisions
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 23, 2022
Unraveling the Web of Surprise Billing and Transparency Requirements: What Group Health Plan Sponsors Need to Know Now
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 24, 2022
A Look at 2022: Legislative and Regulatory Updates for Qualified Plan and Health and Welfare Plans
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 27, 2022
2021
End of Year Benefits “To-Do” List
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 18, 2021
Navigating Controlled Group and Affiliated Service Group Rules
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 28, 2021
Growing the Dream through Self-Directed IRAs: A Design Discussion
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 23, 2021
Basics and Update on IRS and DOL Correction Programs
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 26, 2021
Employment and Employee Benefits Issues in M&A Transactions
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 22, 2021
The 2021 COBRA Subsidy: Is Your Plan in Compliance?
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 24, 2021
Should a Publicly-Traded Company Sponsor an ESOP: Pros and Cons
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 20, 2021
Don’t Become a Statistic: ERISA Litigation Trends and Planning Steps You Can Take to Avoid Them
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 22, 2021
Legal Updates on Changing DOL Guidance for 401(k) Investments and Fiduciary Rule
» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 25, 2021
Deferred Compensation Arrangements – Key 409A Issues
» Download the Presentation | February 25, 2021
Cafeteria Plan Mid-Year Election Change Rules
» Download the Presentation | January 28, 2021
2020
Benefits Year in Review and a Look Ahead to the Upcoming Year
» Download the Presentation | December 17, 2020
End of Year Benefits “To Do” List
» Download the Presentation | November 19, 2020
Employee Leave Share and Vacation Leave Donation Programs
» Download the Presentation | October 22, 2020
ERISA Fiduciary Standards Identifying and Mitigating Risks
» Download the Presentation | September 24, 2020
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