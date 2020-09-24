<< Employee Benefits Academy

2026

Voluntary Benefits Under the Microscope: Litigation Risks and DOL Audit Readiness

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 15, 2026

Governance that Wins: Strengthening Self-Funded Welfare Plan Governance for Greater Savings and Reduced Exposure

» Download the Presentation | Wednesday, June 3, 2026

2024

ERISA’s Fiduciary Rules in 2024: Identifying and Mitigating Risks

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 26, 2024

HIP, HIP-AA, Hooray! A Plan Sponsor’s Guide to HIPAA Privacy and Security Compliance

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 2, 2024

2023

Benefit Plan End of Year To-Do List

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, December 7, 2023

A Return to “Normal” – Preparing Your Benefit Plan for the End of the COVID-19 Emergencies

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 25, 2023

Welfare Plan Check-Up: Assessing Your Welfare Plan’s Compliance

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 23, 2023

SECURE 2.0: What Plan Sponsors Need to Know Now

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 26, 2023

2022

You’re Invited: End of Year Benefits “To-Do” List

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 17, 2022

Cafeteria Plans 101: The Basics, Mid-Year Election Change Rules and Nondiscrimination Testing

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 29, 2022

Post-COVID Workforce Changes and Challenges – How to Get the Work Done

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 28, 2022

ERISA Fiduciary Rules – An Update on Current Issues and Considerations and Best Practices for Investment Decisions

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 23, 2022

Unraveling the Web of Surprise Billing and Transparency Requirements: What Group Health Plan Sponsors Need to Know Now

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 24, 2022

A Look at 2022: Legislative and Regulatory Updates for Qualified Plan and Health and Welfare Plans

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, January 27, 2022

2021

End of Year Benefits “To-Do” List

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, November 18, 2021

Navigating Controlled Group and Affiliated Service Group Rules

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, October 28, 2021

Growing the Dream through Self-Directed IRAs: A Design Discussion

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, September 23, 2021

Basics and Update on IRS and DOL Correction Programs

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, August 26, 2021

Employment and Employee Benefits Issues in M&A Transactions

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, July 22, 2021

The 2021 COBRA Subsidy: Is Your Plan in Compliance?

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, June 24, 2021

Should a Publicly-Traded Company Sponsor an ESOP: Pros and Cons

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, May 20, 2021

Don’t Become a Statistic: ERISA Litigation Trends and Planning Steps You Can Take to Avoid Them

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, April 22, 2021

Legal Updates on Changing DOL Guidance for 401(k) Investments and Fiduciary Rule

» Download the Presentation | Thursday, March 25, 2021

Deferred Compensation Arrangements – Key 409A Issues

» Download the Presentation | February 25, 2021

Cafeteria Plan Mid-Year Election Change Rules

» Download the Presentation | January 28, 2021

2020

Benefits Year in Review and a Look Ahead to the Upcoming Year

» Download the Presentation | December 17, 2020

End of Year Benefits “To Do” List

» Download the Presentation | November 19, 2020

Employee Leave Share and Vacation Leave Donation Programs

» Download the Presentation | October 22, 2020

ERISA Fiduciary Standards Identifying and Mitigating Risks

» Download the Presentation | September 24, 2020