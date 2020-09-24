Hunton Andrews Kurth is excited to announce the launch of Employee Benefits Academy, a monthly webinar series that provides training on all facets of employee benefits, including qualified retirement plans, health and welfare arrangements, fringe benefits, and more.

Employee Benefits Academy is a supplement to our popular monthly Executive Compensation Academy Webinar Series, which focuses on the multi-disciplinary subjects surrounding executive compensation.

Free continuing education in the forms of CLE (certain states), CPE (TX), HRCI and SHRM credits will be provided.

Join us for our inaugural employee benefits webinar:

ERISA Fiduciary Standards: Identifying and Mitigating Risks

Thursday, September 24, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

ERISA’s fiduciary standards are among the most rigorous and complex in the law. In light of increasing and expanding litigation, benefit plan fiduciaries must be aware, and take appropriate action, to fulfill their responsibilities. This webinar, which is geared to human resources professionals, employee benefit plan administrators and in-house legal counsel advising on employee benefits issues, will cover the basics of the ERISA fiduciary rules and deal with key risks and lessons learned from ERISA litigation and steps to help mitigate those risks.

SPEAKERS

L. Scott Austin , Partner

, Partner Jessica N. Agostinho, Partner

