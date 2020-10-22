Employee Benefits Academy Webinar Series – Designing Employer/Employee Donation Programs to Help Employees Suffering from a Financial Hardship

Thursday, October 22, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

When an employee is suffering from a financial hardship caused by a health issue (e.g., cancer) or a federal disaster (e.g., hurricane, COVID-19), a question often arises as to how the employer or the individual’s co-employees can help.



The purpose of this webinar is to discuss the various programs that can be used to implement such “help,” including:

how to structure an employer-sponsored foundation for the benefit of employees without triggering compensation,

design considerations for vacation leave programs (i.e., whereby one employee donates some of his or her vacation time to another employee), and

implementation of “qualified disaster relief” programs under Section 139 of the Internal Revenue Code, and more!

Speakers:

Anthony J. Eppert, Partner



Free continuing education in the forms of CLE (certain states), CPE (TX), HRCI and SHRM credits will be provided. Continuing Education Credit information provided upon registration.

Employee Benefits Academy Webinar Schedule

Executive Compensation Academy Webinar Schedule

Sign Up to receive information on future Employee Benefits Academy programs.

Subscribe to the C-suite Compensation Center blog.