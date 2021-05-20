Employee Benefits Academy Webinar Series – Should a Publicly-Traded Company Sponsor an ESOP: Pros and Cons
Join us for an employee benefits webinar:
Should a Publicly Traded Company Sponsor an ESOP: Pros and Cons
Thursday, May 20, 2021
10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET
The purpose of this webinar is to discuss the pros and cons associated with a publicly-traded company sponsoring an employee stock ownership plan (an “ESOP”). To that end, we will discuss: (i) what is an ESOP, (ii) some of the advantages and disadvantages associated with sponsoring an ESOP, (iii) various design structures that can be implemented to limit fiduciary liability (or help to contain it), (iv) how to incorporate the sponsorship of an ESOP into a publicly-traded company’s poison pill defenses, (v) diversification requirements, (vi) when a Form S-8 is required, and (vii) pass-through voting issues. Additionally, we will discuss how cash build up within the ESOP can be used to buy the issuer’s shares in the open market, or how a cash contribution from the company can be used by the ESOP to buy the issuer’s shares in the open market.
Speakers:
- Anthony J. Eppert, Partner
- Kelly A. Ultis, Partner
