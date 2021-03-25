Employee Benefits Academy Webinar Series – Legal Updates on Changing DOL Guidance for 401(k) Investments and Fiduciary Rule
Legal Updates on Changing DOL Guidance for 401(k) Investments and Fiduciary Rule
Thursday, March 25, 2021
10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET
Please join us for a discussion of changing DOL guidance on 401(k) investments and fiduciary rule, 401(k) investment litigation, and trends in defined contribution plan investing, including private equity funds.
Speakers:
• Kelly A. Ultis, Partner
• Michelle S. Lewis, Associate
