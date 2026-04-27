CalPrivacy Announces the Agenda for its April 30–May 1 Board Meeting

The California Privacy Protection Agency (“CalPrivacy’) Board, in accordance with its meetings and events schedule for 2026, will hold its next public meeting over two days, Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, 2026. The meeting will be open to the public.

Among the agenda items are a Legislative Update and Authorization of Agency Positions on Pending Legislation and Review of Adequacy Requirements with the European Union & the Existing EU–US Adequacy Decision.

Details on how to attend in person or remotely are available in the agenda.

Also note that, as announced in November 2025, the agency has adopted “CalPrivacy” as its public-facing abbreviated name instead of “CPPA,” while retaining its formal legal title as the California Privacy Protection Agency. The change is intended to make the agency’s role and mission more accessible to consumers and businesses.