CPPA and UK ICO Sign Declaration of Cooperation

On April 29, 2025, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (the “ICO”) and the California Privacy Protection Agency (the “CPPA”) signed a declaration of cooperation regarding international privacy and data protection coordination, formalizing their existing collaboration.

The statement from the CPPA sets out the key aims of the declaration, namely:

facilitating joint research and education activities related to data protection and new technologies;

comparing investigative methods, best practices and knowledge;

organizing meetings between staff members; and

developing mechanisms for collaboration.

The ICO considers the declaration to be a “commitment to work together on common issues so people's privacy rights are respected across the UK and California.” Tom Kemp, Executive Director at the CPPA stated that through the collaboration, the CPPA “can deepen…[its] knowledge base and leverage best practices from other regulators whose citizens face many of the same privacy harms that Californians have.”

The declaration marks the latest collaboration between the CPPA and international data protection authorities. In January 2025, the CPPA entered into collaboration with the Republic of South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission, and in June 2024, the CPPA entered into collaboration with the French data protection authority, the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés.

Read the CCPA press release.