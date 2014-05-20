Sotto Speaks on the Importance of Cross-Border Data Transfers to Global Prosperity

Hunton & Williams LLP, in coordination with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recently issued a report entitled Business Without Borders: The Importance of Cross-Border Data Transfers to Global Prosperity, highlighting the benefits of cross-border data transfers to businesses in the international marketplace. The report underscores the importance of developing data transfer mechanisms that protect privacy and facilitate the free-flow of data, and also explores opportunities for new data transfer regimes.

On May 20 and 21, 2014, lead Hunton & Williams author Lisa J. Sotto, head of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, is introducing the report at a two-day workshop in Jakarta, Indonesia, “A Digital Trade and Cross-Border Data Flows Conference: Unleashing Indonesia’s Digital Economy and Innovation Sector.” The workshop, which is being hosted by AmCham Indonesia and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with local Indonesian associations, focuses on digital trade and provide a platform for companies to discuss the policies necessary to ensure success in the Information Age. Sotto is addressing the degree to which today’s businesses rely on cross-border data flows and digital commerce.

Bridget Treacy, head of the UK Privacy and Cybersecurity practice at Hunton & Williams, coauthored the paper which recommends movement away from rigid, one-size-fits-all cross-border data transfer rules toward more outcome-focused frameworks. The report advocates implementing strong, binding trade agreement commitments that prohibit data localization requirements, support unimpeded data flows, and encourage interoperability among privacy regimes.