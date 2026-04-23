CalPrivacy Requests Preliminary Comments on Notices & Disclosures, Employee Data
Time 2 Minute Read
Categories: U.S. State Law, Workplace Privacy

On April 20, 2026, the California Privacy Protection Agency (formerly the “CPPA,” now known as “CalPrivacy”) issued an invitation for preliminary comments on whether regulatory changes concerning notices and disclosures, and employee data, are needed under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) and its implementing regulations. CalPrivacy is accepting stakeholder comments through 5:00 p.m. PT on May 20, 2026.

Currently, the CCPA and its implementing regulations require businesses to provide consumers with a range of privacy-related notices, including a privacy policy, a Notice at Collection, and notices regarding consumers’ privacy rights, and these requirements also apply to businesses’ processing of employees’ personal information. Against that backdrop, CalPrivacy is evaluating whether updates are required to existing regulations, and whether additional regulations should be adopted on these topics.

CalPrivacy provided a list of specific questions to guide stakeholders’ input. With respect to notices and disclosures, CalPrivacy is seeking feedback about, among other things, what information consumers find most important when reviewing privacy policies and similar disclosures, what language consumers find confusing or unclear, and what challenges businesses face when describing their information practices. For further clarity, the agency is requesting examples of effective consumer notices and disclosures, particularly where supported by testing or studies. 

With regard to employee data, CalPrivacy is seeking information on how privacy notices are deployed and how privacy rights are viewed and exercised in the employment context. The agency is seeking information about workers’ expectations and concerns regarding why businesses collect, use, disclose, or retain personal information, and challenges businesses experience when providing employees privacy notices and empowering employees to exercise their rights. 

Comments may be submitted electronically to regulations@cppa.ca.gov or by mail.

Tags: California, California Privacy Protection Agency, CCPA, CPRA, Privacy Notice, Privacy Policy
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