CalPrivacy Targets Gig Economy Tech Platforms in First CCPA Compliance Audit

On July 21, 2026, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CalPrivacy”) announced the launch of its first formal California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) compliance audit, targeting gig economy tech platforms operating in California. According to CalPrivacy, the audit is the first in a planned series of sectoral audits and will evaluate whether major platforms are complying with their obligations under the CCPA, particularly with respect to honoring consumers’ and workers’ privacy rights.

The announcement notes that gig economy tech platforms collect significant amounts of personal information from both consumers and workers, including precise geolocation data, performance metrics, biometric data, financial information, and communications records. CalPrivacy further notes that algorithmic systems may use this information to make consequential decisions regarding worker assignments, ratings, earnings, and account status.

The audit will examine whether workers and consumers can effectively exercise their CCPA right to know what personal information the platforms collect, how the information is used, and with whom it is shared. The audit will also assess whether such companies adequately respond to access requests within the CCPA’s required 45-day response period.

The audit will be conducted pursuant to California Civil Code § 1798.199.40, which authorizes CalPrivacy to audit businesses for compliance with the CCPA.