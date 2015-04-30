Sotto Named Among National Law Journal’s “Outstanding Women Lawyers”

Hunton & Williams LLP announces Lisa J. Sotto, head of the firm’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice and managing partner of the New York office, has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Outstanding Women Lawyers” list. The listing, composed of 75 of the most accomplished female lawyers today, includes women who have surpassed their peers based on their excellence in professional practice, development of new areas of law, leadership roles and influence.

“Lisa is a trailblazer in the field of privacy law and an invaluable asset to our firm and our clients,” said Wally Martinez, managing partner of Hunton & Williams. “This recognition is well deserved and we congratulate her.”

Sotto had the foresight more than a dozen years ago to build what has become one of the world’s best-known privacy and data security practices and to co-found the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, a think tank within Hunton & Williams that works with member companies and data protection authorities worldwide to develop the next generation of information privacy rules.