DHS Extends TPS for Ukraine and Sudan
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Categories: TPS

Just as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was set to expire yesterday for Ukrainians and Sudanese nationals, DHS announced that while a formal decision on these programs will be announced in due course, for now, TPS protections and work authorization remain in effect.  Employers can rely on the USCIS TPS pages for these countries for I-9 reverification purposes, which can be found here and here.

Tags: Sudan, Ukraine
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